KANCHANABURI, May 19 — The body of a 33-year-old Thai DJ was found in a remote jungle in Kanchanaburi, four days after he was reported missing.

The victim, identified as Waraphong Khunsrijaturong, also known as DJ Tatae, was discovered with his hands tied behind his back and two bullet wounds to his temple, The Bangkok Post reported.

Police said the body was already decomposing when found in a forest in Lat Ya, Muang district yesterday.

Officers and rescue workers had to travel 20 minutes by four-wheel drive and walk another five minutes to reach the scene.

According to the Thai newspaper, a local villager had stumbled across the body three days earlier but was too afraid to report it until seeing news about the missing man.

The villager later returned to the spot and confirmed the victim’s clothing matched what DJ Tatae was last seen wearing.

Police suspect a romantic dispute may have been the motive behind the killing, according to The Bangkok Post.

Waraphong’s girlfriend told police she had warned him to cut ties with another woman, identified only as Nam, and that he had assured her he had done so.

Waraphong’s father, Wichian, reportedly described the killing as “very cruel” and asked for justice to be done.

CCTV footage showed the DJ in good spirits at a woman’s birthday party in a pub just before he was abducted.

Police believe he was taken around 3.54am last Wednesday in Muang district by two men in a white pickup truck.

The suspects, identified as Thanadet and Wikool, have been arrested but deny any involvement.

Investigators are now searching for a third suspect who had been seen driving a black car in the subdistrict of Wang Dong.

The man had reportedly waited in the area for two weeks before the murder.

The black car was later found in Photharam, Ratchaburi, thoroughly cleaned.

However, the car’s dashcam recorded a trip deep into the Kanchanaburi jungle, just 20km from the abduction site, near where the body was found.



