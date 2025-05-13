BANGKOK, May 13 — A surge in violence in southern Thailand, where educators and students remain at risk of being targeted, is prompting an urgent appeal from the Federation of Teachers Association of Thailand (FTT).

The association wants the Thai government to take immediate steps to protect teachers and students in the conflict-riddled province of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat that border peninsular Malaysia, as well as in four districts of Songkhla, The Bangkok Post reported yesterday.

“The unrest has left teachers and students in the conflict-affected areas living in fear as they are being targeted in attacks that threaten not only their lives and property, but also their mental well-being,” Prathum Ruangrit, president of the Southern Teachers’ Federation, was quoted as saying.

He said the concern is especially serious with schools preparing to reopen soon.

The organisation has outlined a list of measures it wants the government to implement quickly; including proactive security protocols, such as deploying security personnel to guard schools and patrol routes used by commuting teachers.

The FTT also wants surveillance systems installed in and around schools in high-risk areas.

It is also urging the government to set up emergency alert mechanisms at all schools.

In addition, the group is asking for special budget allocations to support teacher welfare.

This would include hazard pay, relocation assistance, and compensation for affected families.

Prathum also proposed setting up village volunteer networks to detect threats and help schools stay connected to the community.

He said trained psychologists should also be available to provide mental health support to those affected by violence.

The call for action reflects growing anxiety in southern Thailand, where separatist conflict has continued for nearly two decades.

The unrest stems from a long-running separatist insurgency by ethnic Malay Muslims in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, driven by historical grievances over cultural suppression and political marginalisation by the Buddhist Thai state.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are expected to hold a joint Cabinet meeting later this year at the Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam border area, to address issues of mutual interest and concern.

In a post on her official X account last week, Paetongtarn said Thailand and Malaysia reaffirmed the importance of ending violence in Thailand’s southern provinces and strengthening collaboration to jointly develop the border areas of both sides.

Paetongtarn also said she will discuss the issues with Anwar when she attends the Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month.

Thailand is Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner globally and the third-largest among Asean members, with trade valued at US$25.03 billion (RM114.56 billion), Malaysian news agency Bernama reported.

Between January and February 2025, bilateral trade amounted to US$3.96 billion (RM17.65 billion), an increase from US$3.67 billion (RM16.80 billion) recorded during the same period in 2024.