WASHINGTON, Dec 30 — US President Donald Trump will receive Israel’s highest civilian honor in 2026, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday that his country will break with decades of tradition to recognize a non-citizen.

Speaking after a cordial Florida meet-up with Trump, Netanyahu said the move reflected “overwhelming sentiment” in Israel in appreciation of the US president’s support for the country.

“President Trump has broken so many conventions to the surprise of people, and then they figure out, ‘oh, well – maybe, you know, he was right after all,’” Netanyahu said to reporters.

“So we decided to break a convention too or create a new one, and that is to award the Israel Prize.”

Netanyahu hailed Trump as Israel’s “greatest friend ever” in October – praise that followed militant group Hamas freeing the last 20 surviving hostages taken in the October 7 2023 attacks, under a Gaza peace deal brokered by Trump and his team.

“I have to say that this reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum,” the Israeli leader said of Trump’s award.

“They appreciate what you’ve done to help Israel and to help our common battle against the terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization. So again, that’s an expression of thanks and appreciation.”

Normally, the Israel Prize is reserved for Israeli citizens or residents, with the lone loophole being a category for “special contribution to the Jewish people.”

The only other non-Israeli to have received this version of the honor is Indian conductor Zubin Mehta, in 1991.

Trump, clearly tickled, said the award was “really surprising and very much appreciated,” hinting that he might jet to Israel for the ceremony, traditionally held on the eve of the Middle Eastern country’s Independence Day.

For Trump, the accolade is another jewel in his self-styled crown as a global peacemaker.

In speeches and interviews, he regularly claims – falsely – that he has “stopped eight wars,” portraying himself as uniquely capable of imposing order on global conflicts through his force of personality and deal-making.

Trump has long insisted that the Nobel Peace Prize stakes do not faze him – he dusted down the nonchalant refrain when he missed out again in 2025 – while also voicing frustration at being overlooked.

This latest award follows Trump recently being granted the Fifa Peace Prize, another nod to his diplomatic ambitions via symbolic validation that still falls short of the Nobel honor he openly covets. — AFP