MOSCOW, May 12 — The head of British intelligence agency MI6 will be a woman for the first time, as the agency’s leadership is choosing one of three female candidates who have reached the final interview, reported Sputnik/Ria Novosti quoting the Times.

Interviews for the post took place last week, and all three final candidates were women, two of them were MI6 officers, the publication added.

The newspaper noted that the identity of only one of the three candidates is known — former UK Ambassador to China Barbara Woodward, now the highest-ranking woman in the Foreign Office. It is noted that her candidacy has been criticised for being sympathetic to Beijing. — Bernama-Sputnik/Ria Novosti