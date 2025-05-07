GAZA CITY, May 7 — Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told AFP today that the militant group insisted on a “comprehensive agreement” to end the war with Israel in Gaza, now in its 19th month.

Israel announced plans on Monday to expand its military campaign in the war-ravaged territory, which an Israeli official said would entail its “conquest”. The plan has triggered international condemnation.

An Israeli security source said the troop deployment would “allow a window of opportunity” for a possible hostage deal coinciding with US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East later this month.

“Hamas and the resistance factions insist on reaching a comprehensive agreement and a full package to end the war and aggression, along with a roadmap for the day after,” Hamas political bureau member Naim told AFP today.

“There are desperate attempts ahead of Trump’s visit to the region, through the crime of starvation, the ongoing genocide and threats of expanding military operations, to force through a partial deal that would return some Israeli captives in exchange for a limited number of days of food and water — without any guarantees from any party to actually end the war,” he added.

The territory has been under an Israeli aid blockade since March 2, with the United Nations and aid organisations repeatedly warning of the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe as famine again looms.

Hamas dismissed ceasefire talks with Israel as pointless yesterday, accusing it of waging a “hunger war” on Gaza.

Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict, said that “our efforts remain ongoing” despite major obstacles to a ceasefire.

Israel’s military resumed its offensive on the Gaza Strip on March 18, ending a two-month truce that saw a surge in aid into the war-ravaged territory and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. — AFP