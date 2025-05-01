KYOTO, May 1 — An Israeli tourist was asked to sign a declaration denying involvement in war crimes when checking into a guesthouse in Kyoto earlier this month, prompting a formal protest from Israel’s ambassador to Japan.

According to a report in The Japan Times, a letter from the Israeli ambassador — obtained by the publication — stated that the tourist received the document from the manager of Wind Villa guesthouse after presenting his passport, and was informed that the requirement applied only to Israeli and Russian nationals.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Cohen condemned the act as discriminatory and emotionally distressing, urging Kyoto Governor Takatoshi Nishiwaki to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

“This discriminatory act, based solely on nationality, caused the guest significant emotional distress,” Cohen wrote, arguing the request breached Japan’s hotel business law.

In response, the guesthouse issued an open letter on X, saying the declaration is required from individuals they identify as “potentially having been involved in war crimes,” based on their nationality and recent military or paramilitary service.

The guesthouse insisted the practice is meant to protect other guests from psychological stress and is not discriminatory, adding that accommodation is not denied to those who refuse to sign.

Countries cited by the guesthouse include Israel, Russia, Palestine, Syria, Myanmar, and others, with the policy specifically targeting those who served in the past 10 years.

The Israeli tourist, identified by Ynet as a Navy reservist who served as a combat medic, was told that those without military backgrounds are not asked to sign the document.

Kyoto Prefecture instructed the city government to investigate the matter, which concluded that the guesthouse had not violated hotel regulations since guests were allowed to stay without signing the document.

Nonetheless, the city deemed the practice “inappropriate” and advised the guesthouse accordingly.

This is not the first such incident; in a separate case last year, another Israeli tourist was denied lodging at a Kyoto hotel based on nationality, resulting in a verbal warning from the city.