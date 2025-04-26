SYDNEY, April 26 — Virginia Giuffre, who accused disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein and Britain’s Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has taken her own life at her home in Australia, her family said Saturday.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” the family said in statement provided to AFP by her agent.

“She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, was 41.

She accused the late US billionaire Epstein of using her as a sex slave.

Prince Andrew repeatedly denied her allegation of sexual assault when she was 17 and avoided trial by paying a multimillion-dollar settlement.

“There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia,” the family said, remembering her “incredible courage and loving spirit”.

“In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels.”

Giuffre left three children, Christian, Noah, and Emily, who were “the light of her life”, her family said.

Her lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said Giuffre had been a “dear friend” and a champion for other victims.

“Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring.”

New York-based agent Dini von Mueffling described her client as “one of the most extraordinary human beings”.

“Deeply loving, wise, and funny, she was a beacon to other survivors and victims,” she said. — AFP

If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).