BANGKOK, April 25 — A small police plane crashed near the shore of Thailand’s resort town of Hua Hin, Phetchaburi province on Friday morning, killing six people, the Thai police said.

The Thai national police said on its social media page that the aircraft of the police aviation division crashed into the sea shortly after taking off, with all six on board killed, Xinhua reported.

The police said the accident took place when the plane was conducting a test flight for parachute training. The cause of the accident will be investigated.

The police emergency centre of Phetchaburi province said that it received notifications of a plane plunging into the sea just near a local resort at about 8.15 am. — Bernama-Xinhua