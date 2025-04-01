ATHENS, April 1 — The Greek islands of Paros and Mykonos were hit by flash floods last night with heavy rainfall set to continue today, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries on islands, which are popular tourist destinations.

Paros mayor Costas Bizas said a creek had overflowed in the fishing village of Naoussa, flooding businesses and homes and carrying off nearly 40 vehicles.

“We will need state machinery to clean up the area,” Bizas told state TV ERT, adding that local roads were full of debris.

“We should cross ourselves that no one was lost,” the mayor said.

The civil protection agency on Monday had warned Paros and Mykonos residents to stay indoors. Today, it said the storm front was moving to the islands of Chios, Samos and Ikaria.

National weather service EMY said the front, accompanied by gale-force winds of up to 74 kilometres per hour was “dangerous” and would persist today.

Schools were preventively shut today on the islands of Paros, Mykonos, Rhodes, Kos, Kalymnos, Symi and Tilos. — AFP