MANDALAY, March 30 — The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand passed 1,600 on Saturday, as rescuers dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a desperate search for survivors.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar early Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

The quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with massive destruction seen in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city and home to more than 1.7 million people.

“We need aid,” said Thar Aye, 68, a Mandalay resident. “We don’t have enough of anything.”

At least 1,644 people were killed and more than 3,400 injured in Myanmar, with at least 139 more missing, the junta said in a statement. Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok.

But with communications badly disrupted, the true scale of the disaster is only starting to emerge from the isolated military-ruled state, and the toll is expected to rise significantly.

In Mandalay, AFP journalists saw rescuers pull a woman alive from the remains of one apartment block where a Red Cross official said more than 90 people could be trapped.

After hours of painstaking work at the Sky Villa Condominium, half of whose 12 storeys were flattened by the quake, Phyu Lay Khaing, 30, was brought out and carried by stretcher to be embraced by her husband and taken to hospital.

Another woman at the apartment block was less fortunate. Her 20-year-old son, an employee at the building, is still missing.

People watch as rescuers search for survivors trapped in the collapsed Sky Villa Condominium building in Mandalay on March 29, 2025. — AFP pic

“We cannot find him yet. I only have this child – I feel so heartbroken,” said Min Min Khine, 56, a staff cook at the building.

“He ate at my dining room and said goodbye. Then he left and the earthquake happened. If he was with me, he might have escaped like me,” she told AFP.

Elsewhere in Mandalay, AFP journalists saw dozens of people preparing to bed down for the night in the streets, preferring to sleep in the open rather than take the risk in quake-damaged buildings.

‘Started shaking’

This was the biggest quake to hit Myanmar in decades, according to geologists, and the tremors were powerful enough to severely damage buildings across Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres (miles) away from the epicentre.

AFP journalists saw a centuries-old Buddhist pagoda in Mandalay that had been reduced to rubble.

“The monastery also collapsed. One monk died, some people were injured, we pulled out some people and took them to the hospital,” said a soldier at a nearby checkpoint.

There are reports of damage to Mandalay Airport, which would complicate relief efforts in a country whose rescue services and healthcare system have already been ravaged by four years of civil war sparked by a military coup in 2021.

Rare junta plea for help

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing issued an exceptionally rare appeal for international aid on Friday, indicating the severity of the calamity.

Previous military governments have shunned foreign assistance, even after major natural disasters.

The country declared a state of emergency across the six worst-affected regions after the quake, and at one major hospital in the capital, Naypyidaw, medics were forced to treat the wounded in the open air.

A frame grab shows Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing making a speech in Naypyidaw. — AFP pic

Offers of foreign assistance began coming in, with President Donald Trump pledging US help.

An initial aid delivery arrived from India, while China said it sent more than 80 rescuers to Myanmar and pledged US$13.8 million (RM61 million) in emergency assistance.

Aid agencies have warned that Myanmar is unprepared to deal with a disaster of this magnitude. Some 3.5 million people were displaced by the raging civil war, many at risk of hunger, even before the quake struck.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said Saturday that the emergency response was being hindered by a “severe shortage” of medical supplies, along with damaged roads and communications infrastructure.

Bangkok building collapse

Across the border in Bangkok, rescuers were continuing to work Saturday as a second night drew in, searching for survivors trapped when a 30-storey skyscraper under construction collapsed.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters that eight people had been confirmed dead in the building collapse so far.

But he said 79 were still unaccounted for at the building, close to the Chatuchak weekend market that is a magnet for tourists.

“All my friends and my brother were in the building when it collapsed”, said construction worker Khin Aung.

Sniffer dogs and thermal imaging drones were deployed to seek signs of life in the rubble.

Bangkok city authorities said they will deploy more than 100 engineers to inspect buildings for safety after receiving over 2,000 reports of damage. — AFP