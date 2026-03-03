VIENNA, March 3 — Entrances to Iran's underground and previously bombed uranium-enrichment plant at Natanz have been struck as part of the US-Israeli military attacks on the country, the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed today.

The underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of Iran's three uranium-enrichment plants that are known to have been operating when Israel and the United States carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last ⁠June.

"Based on the ⁠latest available satellite ⁠imagery, IAEA can now confirm ⁠some ⁠recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant," ⁠the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X.

"No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in ⁠the June conflict," it added.

The IAEA's finding fits with that of US think-tank ⁠the Institute for Science and International Security ⁠published ⁠yesterday after Iran said Natanz was hit on Sunday and the IAEA responded that any military strikes were not major. — Reuters