MOSCOW, March 23 — An oil products spill occurred at the oil depot that caught fire in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region after a drone attack last week, regional officials said today.

The area of the fire at the depot near the village of Kavkazskaya increased to 2,000 square metres from the 1,250 square metres previously reported, said state news agency TASS.

There were no casualties and other buildings and tanks at the depot were not damaged, regional officials wrote on messaging app Telegram.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said this week that the attack amounted to violation of an agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure as part of efforts to secure a broader ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

Local authorities had brought in firefighting trains loaded with water to help to battle the blaze yesterday.

The depot is a rail terminal for Russian oil supplies for a pipeline to Kazakhstan. — Reuters