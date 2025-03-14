WASHINGTON, March 14 — An American Airlines jet’s engine caught fire after it diverted to land in Denver today, forcing the evacuation of passengers using the plane’s slides, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

American Airlines Flight 1006 from Colorado Springs on a Boeing 737-800 landed in Denver around 5:15 p.m. local time (2315 GMT), diverting from its planned destination of Dallas after the crew reported engine vibrations, the FAA said.

Several dramatic videos of passengers standing on the wing of the plane before evacuating as smoke poured out the engine were posted on social media.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue,” the airline said in a statement.

“The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, (Denver) team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” the airline added.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident.

Boeing declined to comment, referring queries to American Airlines and investigators.

The engine fire is the latest in a series of high-profile aviation incidents that have raised questions about U.S. aviation safety, including the January 29 mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter that killed 67 people. — Reuters