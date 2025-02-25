WASHINGTON, Feb 25 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday that tariffs he unveiled on Canada and Mexico are moving forward as planned, addressing reporters after meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who urged “fair competition” in trade.

The two leaders’ talks, which focused on the conflict in Ukraine, come as Trump threatens allies and adversaries alike with fresh tariffs, sparking a flurry of negotiations.

Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of up to 25 per cent on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.

But he issued a last-minute halt to the levies for a month as talks continued.

The pause ends next Tuesday, and all eyes are on whether the North American neighbours can come to deals to avert their implementation — which would snarl supply chains in key sectors such as auto manufacturing.

“The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule,” Trump told a press conference on yesterday.

Trump’s update came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier yesterday that talks with Washington would continue this week to avoid the sweeping levies.

She expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Trump, hinting at potential levies on Chinese goods to secure an agreement.

Sheinbaum also signalled that Mexico was open to an early review of its trade agreement with the United States and Canada ahead of a 2026 deadline.

Separately, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters yesterday that “the threat of tariffs is a real one, and may continue for a while.”

Trump reiterated at his press conference with Macron that Washington is also seeking “reciprocity” with other countries.

He added: “If somebody charges us, we charge them.”

Meanwhile, Macron called on Trump for “fair competition” in trade, noting that the American and European economies are deeply intertwined.

While Trump has placed emphasis on trade in goods, Macron pointed out the United States is a major exporter in digital products.

He urged for more investments on both sides.

Apart from blanket duties on major US trading partners Canada and Mexico, Trump has launched plans for “reciprocal tariffs” that would be tailored to each country, with details to come at a later time.

In an interview later yesterday with Fox News, Macron hit out at the Trump administration’s pledges to impose tariffs on multiple fronts.

“Come on. You cannot have a trade war with China and Europe at the same time,” Macron said, adding that he hoped he convinced Trump as much.

“The transatlantic relation is at a very important moment, and the top priority is to work together very closely, to have a good, solid and sustainable peace in full transparency,” he said. — AFP