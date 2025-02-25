BRUSSELS, Feb 25 – The European Union proposed an agreement with Ukraine yesterday on “critical materials,” a top official said, promising a “win-win” deal even as US President Donald Trump seeks his own deal on accessing Kyiv’s minerals.

Ukraine’s wealth of minerals including manganese, titanium, graphite and lithium has been the target of tense negotiations between Kyiv and Washington, with Trump insisting the US deserves its “money back” for helping defend Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

The European Commissioner for industrial strategy, Stéphane Sejourne, said he had suggested a different potential deal to Ukrainian officials during a visit to Kyiv with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

“Twenty-one of the 30 critical materials Europe needs can be provided by Ukraine in a win-win partnership,” Sejourne said after the meeting, which came on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“The added value Europe offers is that we will never demand a deal that’s not mutually beneficial,” he added.

Trump said yesterday the United States was “very close” to a deal with Ukraine on its minerals.

“I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up,” he said two days earlier.

“We’re asking for rare earth and oil – anything we can get.” – AFP