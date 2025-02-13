BANGKOK, Feb 13 — Eight suspects have been denied bail in a physical assault and extortion case involving a fellow Bangkok University student.

Rasipa “Preem” Satchawan, 22, and Chakatpol “Oshi” Wachirawan, 19, face charges of extortion and assault for causing physical and psychological harm to a junior student, The Bangkok Post reported.

They were arrested last Sunday after allegedly pouring hot soup over the victim, sparking an angry protest and making the incident go viral.

Six other suspects, three men and three women from the university, were detained last Tuesday and charged with extortion.

All suspects have been transferred to Thanyaburi Prison to await trial.

According to the news report, Rasipa and Chakatpol claimed they were trying to persuade the victim to repay 6,000 baht for a gift given when they were dating.

The victim suffered burns to his back, neck, and arms, and was also beaten and had his hair forcibly cut.

The victim, accompanied by activist Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, filed a police complaint on February 9.

Last Monday, Rasipa’s mother offered an apology to the victim and his parents, stating she never thought her son would grow up to be a bully.

The victim and his alleged assaulters were previously reported to be part of the same LGBTQ+ community.

Bangkok University expelled Rasipa and Chakatpol on February 10 and are reportedly investigating and considering disciplinary action against other offenders.

The Bangkok Post also reported that another Bangkok University student Tawan, 23, was detained on February 11 for possessing illegal e-cigarettes.

Tawan admitted to colluding with Rasipa in trading the illegal vapes.

Police raided Rasipa’s condo and found 300 e-cigarettes, which were seized for inspection.

Both Tawan and Rasipa are expected to face charges for importing, possessing, and distributing the illicit items.

Tawan reportedly admitted that he and Rasipa invested about 20,000 baht each to buy vapes online for resale, with Rasipa buying the products and Tawan handling orders and deliveries.

Tawan turned himself in, stating he no longer wanted to continue the illegal business.