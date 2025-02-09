PATHUM THANI (Bangkok), Feb 9 — A large crowd of LGBTQ+ individuals gathered outside an apartment building in the Rangsit area late yesterday evening to protest an alleged attack on a junior student by another — both of whom are members of the community.

The protesters demanded that the alleged assailant apologise to the victim who is reported to have sustained burns to the back, neck, and arms.

It is claimed that the victim was repeatedly splashed with hot soup, physically assaulted, and had her hair cut off with scissors during the incident, reported Bangkok Post.

The assault took place at a noodle shop last week, and the victim filed a formal complaint with local police on Friday.

Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, also known as “Good Samaritan” Kan Chompalang, was among those who joined the protest in Khlong Luang district yesterday night.

Kanthat expressed his concern that there may be additional victims of similar assaults and assured that he would provide support and care for all those affected.