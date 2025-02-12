BANGKOK, Feb 12 — Six more students were arrested yesterday in connection with an assault on a junior fellow Bangkok University peer who suffered severe injuries after hot soup was poured on him.

The two main perpetrators of the attack, Rasipa “Preem” Satchawan, 22, and Chakatpol “Oshi” Wachirawan, 19, were arrested on Sunday by Khlong Luang district police in Pathum Thani, The Bangkok Post reported.

Rasipa and Chakatpol face charges of extortion and assault causing physical and psychological harm.

The duo allegedly told their victim that if he wanted them to stop hurting him, he would have to give them money.

The latest group of suspects — three men and three women — have been arrested on charges of extortion.

All eight suspects have been remanded at the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.

Rasipa’s mother and friends visited him on Tuesday, and a lawyer was also present to provide legal advice.

No further details were disclosed, according to the news agency.

The viral video of the assault showed the two students pouring hot soup over another student at a noodle shop in Khlong Luang, sparking protests by about 100 people near the Rangsit campus of Bangkok University on Saturday evening.

The protesters demanded the students responsible apologise to the victim and called on the university to take urgent action over the incident, which occurred last Thursday.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered burns on his back, neck, and arms, was beaten, and had his hair forcibly cut.

Accompanied by social media crusader Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, also known as Kan Chompalang, the victim filed a report with the police on Thursday evening.

Bangkok University expelled Rasipa and Chakatpol, stating their actions violated both the law and the institution’s student discipline regulations.

Neither Rasipa nor Chakatpol has commented publicly.

Last Monday, Rasipa’s mother offered an apology to the victim and his parents, stating she never thought her son would grow up to be a bully.

The victim and his alleged assaulters were previously reported to be part of the same LGBTQ+ community.