BEIJING, Feb 5 — China today insisted it was one of the world’s “toughest” countries on drugs, rejecting accusations by US President Donald Trump that it was not doing enough to stem the flow of deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“China has one of the toughest policies against drugs in the world,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, adding: “fentanyl is the United States’ issue, and its root cause lies within the United States itself”.

