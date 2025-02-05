WASHINGTON, Feb 5 — The US Postal Service will temporarily suspend accepting inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong Posts until further notice, the USPS website showed.

The change, effective from Feb. 4, will not impact the flow of letters and ‘flats’ from China and Hong Kong, according to the website.

USPS did not immediately comment on whether this was tied to U.S. President Donald Trump’s change to ending ‘de minimis’ shipments from China and other countries.

Trump’s halt to Section 321 de minimis is part of his implementation of an additional 10% tariff on China and 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which were paused for a month.

Nearly half of all packages shipped under ‘de minimis’ come from China, the U.S. congressional committee on China said in a June 2023 report. — Reuter