WASHINGTON, Jan 28 — A man charged over the Jan 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, and pardoned by President Donald Trump, was killed by police during a traffic stop, according to officials.

Matthew Huttle, 42, was killed by a sheriff’s deputy Sunday after he “resisted” arrest during a traffic stop in northwest Indiana, a state police statement said.

“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect,” the statement said, without providing further details, except that Huttle was in possession of a firearm.

US media outlets identified Huttle as one of the approximately 1,500 people charged or convicted for participating in the Capitol assault who were pardoned by Trump.

The move by Trump just hours after he took office last week drew fierce criticism from Democrats and some pushback from Republicans for including people convicted of violently attacking police.

Huttle was sentenced to six months in prison and was released last July, local news outlet FOX59 said.

His uncle also participated in the Jan 6 assault and was sentenced last year to 30 months in prison, the news station said, after he pled guilty to assaulting police officers with a flag pole.

Media reports have also said another pardon recipient, Daniel Ball of Florida, was quickly rearrested last week over a federal gun charge that predated the Capitol attack. — AFP