SEOUL, Feb 19 — A South Korean court on Thursday sentenced former President Yoon Suk-yeol to life in prison for leading an insurrection during his botched attempt to place the country under martial law in December 2024. — Reuters
South Korea court hands ex-president Yoon Suk-yeol life sentence over failed martial law bid
Thursday, 19 Feb 2026 3:14 PM MYT