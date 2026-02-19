JAKARTA, Feb 19 — Indonesia has secured US$14.8 million (RM58 million) in grants from the World Health Organisation (WHO) after signing a Grant Agreement and Joint Workplan for the 2026-2027 biennium to strengthen national health programmes.

The Indonesian Health Ministry’s Bureau of Communication and Public Information said the WHO would provide funding in the form of cash, goods, and services to support programme implementation over the two-year period.

“The cooperation supports programmes aligned with the WHO 14th General Programme of Work, the Ministry of Health’s Strategic Plan, the 2025–2029 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN), as well as the six pillars of health transformation,” it said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Secretary-General Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha expressed appreciation for the longstanding partnership with WHO, noting that the organisation’s support had significantly strengthened promotive and preventive efforts, improved the quality of healthcare services, enhanced health system resilience and advanced evidence-based health policymaking.

“The signing of the Grant Agreement and the Joint Workplan Biennium 2026–2027 is a strategic step to ensure the continuity of WHO’s support for national health development priorities.

“This collaboration serves as an important foundation in strengthening a resilient, inclusive and sustainable health system,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Kunta also expressed hope that the WHO would continue to provide technical and policy support, particularly in strengthening planning, monitoring, and evaluation capacities in line with the ministry’s key performance indicators. — Bernama