SIBU, Feb 19 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recorded over 8,000 tourist arrivals within two hours on the first day of the Chinese New Year (CNY), said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Speaking to reporters at his CNY open house at Pulau Li Hua Commercial Centre today, Tiong said KLIA recorded about 6,500 arrivals at Terminal 1 and 1,500 at Terminal 2.

“The overall figure for the first two days has not been finalised yet as we are still waiting for the official data,” he said.

He added that the strong visitor numbers reflected high hotel occupancy rates nationwide, especially in major destinations like Kuala Lumpur, where many hotels were fully booked for the festive period.

In a statement from Sepang today, Tourism Malaysia said that on the first day of CNY, Feb 17, the country’s main entry point saw a significant influx of arrivals, with 32 flights bringing a total of 8,840 passengers between 7.00 am and 10.30 am at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

The rise in arrivals reflects the growing momentum of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, which is being actively promoted.

Regarding tourism development in Sarawak, he said the ministry plans to deepen collaboration with the state government and Tourism Sarawak.

“After Hari Raya, we will hold engagement sessions with the Sarawak side. Tourism Malaysia has also been instructed to be more aggressive in promoting travel across all states nationwide,” he said. — Bernama