KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Former Chief Justice Tun Abdul Hamid Mohamad, 83, passed away at Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM) at noon today.

The news was confirmed by his daughter, Murni Abdul Hamid, when contacted by Bernama.

Murni said her father had been admitted to HUKM since Feb 9 and died of natural causes, with his wife, Toh Puan Hamidah Choong Abdullah and their children by his side.

“Insya-Allah, the funeral prayer for my father will be held at the Musolla Taman Selatan, Presint 20, Putrajaya, after Asar prayers.

“The burial will take place at the Muslim cemetery in Presint 20. Let us pray that everything proceeds smoothly,” said the third of four siblings.

Abdul Hamid was appointed as a Judicial Commissioner on May 1, 1990, a High Court Judge in 1992, a Court of Appeal Judge on Sept 1, 2000, and a Federal Court Judge on Aug 1, 2003.

He later served as Chief Justice from December 2007 until October 2008. — Bernama