KOTA BHARU, Feb 19 — The younger brother of a firefighter who drowned at Pantai Kandis was found dead early today at Pantai D’Aur, about 200 metres from where his elder brother’s body was discovered yesterday.

The victim, Ahmad Nurruddin Ab Wahab, 21, was spotted by members of the public at 7.10 am, about 3.5 kilometres from the spot where he was reported missing on Tuesday.

Bachok police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the victim’s identity was confirmed at the scene by his father.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead, and the body was sent to Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia for a post-mortem.

Yesterday, his elder brother, Ahmad Badrul Naim Ab Wahab, 32, a firefighter, was found at 12.52 pm. The two brothers were believed to have gone to the beach for a picnic with 20 other family members from Pasir Puteh.

With the recovery of both victims, the multi-agency search and rescue operation was called off at 9.30 am today. — Bernama