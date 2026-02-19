PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed that plans are underway to upgrade dilapidated quarters at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol).

He said several housing projects for police personnel that could be expedited have already been identified and action taken.

“I have no further comments at this time, as the plans are already underway, and detailed discussions have yet to take place.

“Actions have also been taken on several police housing projects that could be fast-tracked,” he told reporters after a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) here.

Anwar said the government, as it has done for the military, is also focusing on the needs of police personnel.

He noted that last year, RM1 million was allocated to upgrade kitchens in military homes that were in very poor condition.

For Budget 2025, the government has set aside RM1.8 billion for the construction, maintenance and renovation of civil servant housing.

The allocation covers residences for teachers, doctors, police officers, firefighters, prison staff and Armed Forces personnel.