KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Police have detained an elderly man believed to be involved in acts of mischief by smashing the screens of automated teller machines (ATMs) at several bank branches around Jinjang here.

Sentul district police chief ACP Basri Sagoni said the 65-year-old suspect was arrested at about 3.21 pm today, and police seized a motorcycle, a helmet, clothing and a stone believed to have been used in the crime.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect smashed the screens of the machines using a stone after becoming dissatisfied when he failed to withdraw money from an ATM,” he said in a statement today.

He said with the arrest, police have solved five cases of mischief involving smashed ATM screens reported previously.

Basri said further investigations are ongoing to complete the investigation papers before they are referred to the public prosecutor for charges.

Members of the public with information on the crime can contact the Sentul district police headquarters operations room at 03-40482222 or any nearby police station.

Earlier, the media reported that a man was suspected of being involved in a series of vandalism cases involving several ATMs around Jinjang, with estimated losses of RM64,000. — Bernama