PUTRAJAYA, Feb 19 — All religious activities and the construction of houses of worship must follow regulations stipulated by the authorities, stressed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government has never prevented or restricted any religious activities, but they must be guided by the Federal Constitution.

“Carry out dakwah (preaching), there is no restriction at all. But follow the rules. That is all we ask. I hope this matter can be resolved properly,” he said.

He said this at the assembly with the staff of the Home Ministry and the Ihya’ Ramadan programme here today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican were also present at the function.

On Feb 12, the Prime Minister emphasised that no one has the right to take matters into their own hands outside the framework of the law in issues related to houses of worship. — Bernama