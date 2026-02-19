KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Malaysia’s inflation increased 1.6 per cent in January 2026 with the index points rising to 135.7 from 133.6 in the same month last year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said this was driven by four groups, led by personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services, which rose 6.6 per cent compared with 5.7 per cent in December 2025.

This was followed by education which climbed 3.2 per cent (December 2025: 2.8 per cent), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels which increased 1.2 per cent (December 2025: 0.9 per cent) and recreation, sport and culture which grew 0.9 per cent (December 2025: 0.8 per cent).

Both the alcoholic beverages and tobacco (2.5 per cent) as well as food and beverages groups (1.5 per cent) increased at the same rate as in the immediate preceding month, he added. — Bernama