PORT KLANG, Feb 19 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) crippled an electronic waste (e-waste) smuggling syndicate with the seizure of eight containers valued at an estimated RM2.15 million in a raid at North Port on Feb 3.

Pahang JKDM director Mohd Asri Seman said the operation was carried out following intelligence gathered by the JKDM Bentong Enforcement Division in collaboration with the Selangor Department of Environment (DOE).

He said the eight 40-foot containers, which had been imported from Canada (five containers), Spain (two) and Croatia (one), were seized at the CP-Hold Yard, which had been imported from Canada (five containers), Spain (two) and Croatia (one).

“The seizure involved about 186,737 kilogrammes of e-waste, with an estimated value of RM2,152,476. The shipment is believed to have been imported without a permit and falsely declared in the customs documentation.

“The importation of e-waste is categorised as a conditionally prohibited item and is only allowed under Item 54, Part I of the Third Schedule of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023, which requires prior approval from the Director-General of Environment. This case is still under investigation,” he said at a press conference at the CT1 Warehouse, North Port, today.

He said initial inspections revealed discrepancies between the declared items and the actual contents of the containers, raising suspicions of an attempt to smuggle e-waste through the country’s main entry point.

Mohd Asri said the syndicate is believed to have used false declarations to bypass the Import Permit requirement by labelling the goods as copper alloy to evade scrutiny.

“This tactic was clearly intended to mislead the authorities and circumvent the prescribed import regulations.

“JKDM views any attempt to bring in e-waste seriously, as it carries significant implications for the environment, public health and national security,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for importing prohibited goods in contravention of a prohibition. Upon conviction, offenders face heavy penalties.

In a related development, Mohd Asri said JKDM would continue to intensify intelligence gathering and enforcement at all entry points nationwide to curb smuggling activities.

“We will strengthen inter-agency cooperation to ensure that conditionally prohibited goods such as e-waste are strictly controlled in accordance with the law.

“The public is urged to assist JKDM in combating smuggling activities, especially involving cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs, vehicles and other contraband, and to refrain from engaging in such activities,” he said.

Members of the public with information on smuggling activities are encouraged to contact the Customs Toll-Free Line at 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest customs office. Informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential. — Bernama