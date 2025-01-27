JERUSALEM, Jan 27 — As a law banning the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating on Israeli territory is set to take effect, the future of the vital services it offers is shrouded in uncertainty.

Israeli politicians have accused UNRWA of being linked to Palestinian militants, and in October voted to ban it. The order will come into force at the end of January.

Lawmakers have celebrated the legislation as a political victory, but it has raised questions about what would replace the work of the crucial aid agency.

What does UNRWA do?

UNRWA operates across the Middle East, particularly in Palestinian refugee camps.

The areas that would likely be affected by the Israeli ban are the Palestinian territories—the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA provides education, sanitation and health services, and has been the main agency coordinating aid during the Gaza war.

The legislation bans Israeli officials from working with UNRWA and outlaws its activities “on Israeli territory”, which under Israeli law would include east Jerusalem, occupied and annexed by Israel in 1967.

UNRWA has a large compound in east Jerusalem and works in the Shuafat refugee camp there.

According to Jonathan Fowler, a spokesman for the agency, 750 children attend UNRWA schools in east Jerusalem, while it conducts 8,000 medical consultations each year for patients who have no access to other options.

In the Gaza Strip, devastated by more than 15 months of war between Israel and Hamas, the agency employs 13,000 people and coordinates the humanitarian response for other organisations, which means it is regularly in contact with the Israeli authorities.

In the West Bank, UNRWA provides services for hundreds of thousands of people living in refugee camps.

To operate in the territory, the agency must coordinate with an Israeli defence ministry agency.

What will happen to UNRWA

Under the Israeli law, UNRWA must cease its operations in east Jerusalem and vacate all its buildings by January 30, Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon wrote in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

Apart from that letter, “no one knows what is going to happen,” said Fowler.

“We will continue everything we can while awaiting further details. We are not giving up.”

Emphasising the uncertainty that surrounds the agency, Fowler said it wasn’t clear whether UNRWA staff passing through Israeli checkpoints across the West Bank could “be considered contact with the Israeli authorities” and therefore banned.

He said that during Israeli military raids, UNRWA staff have maintained contact with Israeli officials to protect the people it serves, especially children in refugee camps.

“If we lose that contact, that would be a big problem”, he said. “It is very dangerous”.

In the Gaza Strip, UNRWA “provides logistical support” for other UN agencies and remains “the backbone of UN operations on the ground”, said Muhannad Hadi, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for the Middle East, recently returned from Gaza.

Replacing UNRWA, therefore, is seen as impossible, even though beneficiaries and NGOs have been searching for alternatives for weeks.

Human rights group Adalah petitioned the Israeli supreme court on January 15, in the name of 10 Palestinian refugees, arguing that the legislation banning UNRWA “violates fundamental human rights and Israel’s obligations under international law”.

Could anyone replace UNRWA?

Fowler said that “under international law, it is incumbent on an occupying power to ensure the well-being... of an occupied population.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent on Thursday said it “absolutely” rejected the idea of replacing UNRWA “despite ongoing attempts by various parties” to convince it to take on the UN agency’s work or receive funds that currently go to the agency.

It said “the most recent of these attempts was by the Israeli health ministry which sought to hand over UNRWA’s Bab Al-Zawiya clinic in Jerusalem to the (Red Crescent) in exchange for financial support—a proposal that the Society categorically rejected.”

Some have suggested that UNRWA’s mission be taken over by foreign governments or other UN agencies.

Some UN staff, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that their organisations lacked both the human and material resources to replace UNRWA.

Other UN agencies “don’t have the capacity, on the ground, to do the distribution like we do,” said Fowler.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency overseeing civilian affairs in Palestinian territories, has repeatedly said that it works with other organisations, UN agencies and NGOs to organise the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip. — AFP