KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Chinese travellers planning to visit Thailand for the upcoming Lunar New Year are expressing growing concerns over safety, following the recent disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing, whose case has gone viral on social media.

According to the South China Morning Post, many prospective tourists have turned to online forums to ask blunt questions such as, “Is Chiang Mai safe?” and “How can I convince my travel agency to refund my expenses if I cancel my trip to Thailand?”

These anxieties were triggered by the high-profile incident involving Wang, who arrived in Thailand last Friday for a work-related shoot.

The actor, who had been relatively unknown in China until his disappearance made headlines, was reported missing shortly after his arrival in the popular tourist destination.

Thai authorities acted swiftly, rescuing Wang from a human trafficking operation in a Myanmar city located near Thailand’s border.

The actor was discovered on Tuesday, disoriented and with a shaved head, after being held in a fraudulent online scam operation. According to officials, Wang was a victim of human trafficking.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has sought to address such concerns, directing her country’s tourism as well as security agencies to try and contain the fallout.

“We must manage this situation effectively to prevent any impact on our tourism industry,” Shinawatra was quoted as saying by KhaoSod.

Shinawatra said the reaction was not solely about tourism, however, adding that it highlights broader concerns about technological security and transnational scam operations, including call centre fraud.”