BANGKOK, Jan 9 — Meteorologists predicted that Bangkok would experience its coldest weather in nearly four decades this Sunday and Monday, with temperatures expected to drop to 16°C. Meanwhile, the northern and north-eastern regions are forecasted to see lows of 12°C.

According to Bangkok Post, Seree Supharathit, director of the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster at Rangsit University, shared on his Facebook page that those wishing to experience the coolest temperatures of the year, along with strong winds, should mentally and physically prepare for January 12 and 13.

The Post stated that temperatures in 13 northern provinces and six north-eastern provinces are predicted to drop as low as 12°C. In Bangkok and nearby areas, the average low is expected to be around 21°C, but it will fall to 16°C on Sunday and Monday, marking the coldest weather in nearly 40 years, Seree was quoted as saying.

He also wrote that while Bangkok residents may not experience such cool weather again due to the global warming trend, they should remain cautious as the cooler season also brings harmful dust pollution from burning and other sources.

The Meteorological Department announced today that temperatures are expected to decrease by 5 to 7°C in the north and north-east, and by 2 to 5°C in Bangkok and nearby provinces from January 10 to 13.

As reported by the Post, the department stated that a powerful high-pressure system from China will extend to Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cooler temperatures and strong winds. It also warned of an increased fire risk due to the dry, windy conditions.

The department warned that the north-east monsoon will strengthen, bringing more rain and isolated heavy showers to the lower south.

Waves in the Gulf are expected to reach 2 to 4 metres, and over 4 metres during thundershowers. In the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1 to 3 metres high, increasing during storms. As such, coastal residents should be cautious of inshore surges, and all vessels, including small boats, should stay ashore from January 10 to 13.