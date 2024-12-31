BANGKOK, Dec 31 — Over the first four days of New Year holiday travel, there were 1,134 road accidents, resulting in 175 fatalities and injuries to 1,109 people.

According to Bangkok Post, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Kraiboon Suadsong reported the figures today for the period between December 27 and December 30.

On Monday alone, 261 accidents occurred, claiming 32 lives and injuring 267 others. Speeding was the leading cause, followed by drink-driving and reckless overtaking.

The Post reported that Pol Gen Kraiboon stated police efforts today would focus on preventing intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel after New Year parties.

It also confirmed that Bangkok’s daily electric train service would operate until 2am on Wednesday to get people home after the New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport also reported a nine per cent decrease in traffic accidents compared to the same period last year.

As for the Department of Probation, it stated that 3,795 drivers were placed on probation from December 27-30. Of these, 3,661 were charged with drink-driving, 130 with drug-related offenses, and four with reckless driving.

Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of drink-driving cases in court, with 306, followed by Bangkok with 294 and Samut Prakan with 258.