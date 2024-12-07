JAKARTA, Dec 7 — Miftah Maulana Habiburrahman, the Special Envoy of the Indonesian President, resigned on Friday following the viral circulation of a video in which he was seen insulting an iced tea vendor last month.

In an emotional statement, the envoy, popularly known as Gus Miftah, said the decision was made voluntarily without any external pressure.

“This is a decision I have made with full awareness after much self-reflection. I have decided to resign,” he said in Sleman, Yogyakarta, as broadcast on local television.

The prominent preacher was appointed on 22 October as the Special Envoy of the President for Religious Harmony and the Development of Religious Facilities.

He expressed gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and apologised for not meeting expectations in carrying out his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the chief of the President’s Communications Office, Hasan Nasbi, reportedly stated: “We respect his decision.”

In the viral video, Gus Miftah was seen making disrespectful remarks towards the seller in front of participants at an event in Magelang, Central Java, on November 20, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

A petition on Change.org calling for his dismissal garnered 318,479 signatures.

“Thank you to those who helped spread and sign the petition. We have succeeded in upholding decency in this country,” the petition read.

Last Wednesday, Gus Miftah visited the seller’s home in Magelang to apologise and admitted to being advised by Cabinet Secretary, Major Teddy Indra Wijaya, to be more cautious when speaking in public.

On the other hand, several individuals stepped forward to assist the iced tea seller, offering cash, sponsoring an umrah pilgrimage, and funding the education of his two school-going children. — Bernama