TAIPEI, Oct 16 — The invasive green iguana population in southern Taiwan is rapidly increasing, with authorities in Pingtung County capturing over 23,000 iguanas in the first nine months of 2024.

These iguanas, first sighted in the region a decade ago, are now spreading across southern Taiwan, posing a serious threat to both local agriculture and the ecosystem, according to a report by Taiwan News.

Professor Chen Tien-hsi from National Pingtung University of Science and Technology (NPUST) told the news portal that the iguanas’ diet includes crops like sweet potato leaves, peanut seedlings, and vegetable seedlings, causing significant damage to farmers’ livelihoods.

Local researchers are working with farmers to trap the reptiles using fermented fruits such as mangoes and papayas, which attract the iguanas.

Chen told Taiwan News that warmer winters and less rainfall contribute to the increased reproduction of the species.

Green iguana eggs are vulnerable to heavy rains, which affect their hatchability, while rising water levels from typhoons can also wash iguanas downstream, potentially spreading the species even further.

Drawing comparisons with Grand Cayman, where the green iguana population doubled every 1.5 years and exceeded 1 million by 2018, Chen highlighted the importance of government action.

Grand Cayman allocated NT$300 million (RM43.2 million) to control the problem and successfully captured over 1.4 million iguanas.

Chen reportedly said that Taiwan needs a similar focused strategy to manage the growing population.

Chen urged that capturing female iguanas should be prioritized, as they can lay between 15 and 80 eggs per year, with young iguanas having a high survival rate after the first year.

He said public involvement is also essential, with sightings being reported to aid the effectiveness of removal programs.

While total eradication may be difficult, reducing the number of iguanas to protect Taiwan’s crops and environment is possible through coordinated efforts.