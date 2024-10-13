TOKYO, Oct 13 — Imagine stoic-looking police officers, all decked out in their sharp uniforms, busting out adorable dance moves to a jingle that sounds like it should be played during nap time.

Yep, that’s how some Japanese cops are trying to tackle the pesky issue of social networking scams, and it’s actually working.

A video of these officers showing off their moves was dropped by the Hiroshima Prefectural Police on X (formerly Twitter) on October 7, and it’s gone absolutely bonkers, racking up a whopping 10 million views and 94,000 likes in just five days.

The clip features uniformed officers shimmying against all sorts of backdrops, complete with funky special effects and a group of kindergarten kids singing a catchy anti-scam ditty in their sweetest, high-pitched voices.

“They flirt with you... and confuse your heart with ‘I love you,’” the kids croon.

“They take advantage of your romance and get into your heart. You send over your money, and you’re tricked. You’ll never get your money back.” Ouch!

Japanese reports say that the Asaminami Police Station whipped up this video to shine a light on scams that trick folks into sending their cash after developing an online crush on the scammer, especially through platforms like Instagram.

So far, they’ve fielded 10 scam reports just this August, with most victims being in their 40s to 60s.

The catchy tune was sung by local kindergarteners who’ve been rehearsing since September. And as a nice little bonus, they got letters of appreciation for their efforts.

The video has taken the internet by storm, with netizens saying it’s both effective and unforgettable.

“It has such an impact that I can’t forget it even if I try. No matter how flashy your video is, it doesn’t mean a thing if it doesn’t stick in people’s minds,” commented one user, @mogmog_mesitero.

Another user, @mikan_tec, chimed in with, “This is definitely more effective than handing out leaflets one by one on the street!”

Who knew a dance-off with the police could be the ultimate scam-busting strategy?