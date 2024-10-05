KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik’s visit to Pakistan, calling it “disappointing but not surprising.”

MEA spokesperson Randheer Jaiswal expressed the ministry’s reaction during a press briefing yesterday, emphasising India’s long-standing concerns about Naik, who is wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism.

“We have seen reports that he has been feted in Pakistan and warmly welcomed there,” Jaiswal said in a report by The Indian Express.

He added, “It is disappointing and condemnable but not surprising to us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan.”

Dr Zakir fled India in 2016 after being accused of making hate speeches and laundering money, with his statements allegedly linked to the Dhaka bakery attack in Bangladesh that left 29 people dead.

Jaiswal also noted that the issue of Dr Zakir’s extradition was previously raised with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to India in August.

During that visit, Anwar stated that Malaysia would consider India’s extradition request if provided with sufficient evidence linking Dr Zakir to extremism.

“We will not condone terrorism. We have been tough and working together with India on many of these issues, against terrorism,” Anwar said in an earlier report by Malay Mail.

However, he clarified that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not raise the issue of Dr Zakir during their recent talks, though it had been mentioned in the past.

Dr Zakir has been living in Malaysia since 2018, having been granted asylum after being accused in India of spreading extremism and threatening national security.

In 2019, Malaysia banned Dr Zakir from delivering public talks across all states, citing concerns over racial harmony and national security.

Despite these measures, Dr Zakir remains a controversial figure in Malaysia, with critics accusing him of denigrating other faiths and disrupting the country’s multi-ethnic and multicultural harmony.

In Pakistan, Dr Zakir is set to deliver lectures in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore during his month-long tour, according to media reports.

It is unclear whether Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will raise Dr Zakir’s presence in Pakistan during his upcoming visit to the country for the SCO Summit later this month.

India had previously made formal requests to Malaysia for Dr Zakir’s extradition and has continued to pursue the matter with Malaysian authorities.

Dr Zakir, who is currently believed to be residing in Putrajaya, has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

The Indian government has reiterated that it will continue efforts to bring Dr Zakir to justice.