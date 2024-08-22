KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reportedly said that Malaysia will consider India’s request to extradite Dr Zakir Naik if evidence of the controversial televangelist’s extremism is provided.

Speaking during his official visit to India, Anwar was also quoted by Uttar Pradesh-based India Today saying that the issue was not brought up by his counterpart Narendra Modi recently — although it was mentioned in the past.

“The issue is I am not talking about one person, I am talking about the sentiment of extremism, of a compelling case and evidence that suggest the atrocities committed by an individual or group or faction or parties,” Anwar reportedly told an interactive session at the Indian Council of World Affairs.

“We will not condone terrorism. We have been tough and we have been working together with India on many of these issues, against terrorism. But I don’t think this one case should deter us from further collaboration and enhancing our bilateral cooperation.”

Dr Zakir has been evading Indian authorities since 2016, when files were opened against him for allegedly making hate speeches and laundering money after five militants launched an attack at a bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh that ended with 29 dead.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs in June 2019 said the Indian government had made a formal request to Malaysia for Dr Zakir’s extradition and would continue to pursue the matter with Malaysia, while a court in India had also in June 2019 ordered Dr Zakir to show up there.

He is currently believed residing somewhere in Putrajaya after receiving asylum since 2018.

Locally, Dr Zakir has been accused of denigrating other faiths and being a threat to Malaysia’s multi-ethnic and multicultural harmony.

In July 2019, Dr Mahathir said that multiracial and multireligious Malaysia cannot have Dr Zakir as the country does not want anyone who gives extreme views about race and religion, but noted it was difficult to send him anywhere else as “many countries” do not want the preacher.

In August 2019 during Dr Mahathir’s administration, the authorities in Malaysia banned Dr Zakir from delivering public talks in all states in the interest of national security and to preserve racial harmony.





