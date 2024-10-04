JAKARTA, Oct 4 — As his presidency enters its final weeks, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is on a farewell tour across Indonesia, using his remaining days in office to connect with citizens and apologise for any shortcomings during his decade-long leadership.

Jokowi, who will officially step down on October 20, is set to pass the baton to President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, according to a post today in The Jakarta Post.

This marks the end of his two-term presidency, a period that saw rapid infrastructure growth and economic reforms but also faced criticism over certain policies and governance challenges.

In the final stretch of his presidency, Jokowi’s schedule has been packed with visits to various regions, traditional markets, and infrastructure sites around the archipelago.

During a visit to a traditional market in East Nusa Tenggara this week, Jokowi addressed vendors and residents, offering a heartfelt apology for any mistakes made during his presidency.

“On this auspicious occasion, I’d like to apologise profusely for all the mistakes, any policies that may not have pleased the hearts of everyone,” Jokowi told the crowd through a megaphone, as he checked on the prices and availability of basic goods.

“I am an ordinary human being who is full of mistakes, full of shortcomings, full of errors,” he added.

This public apology was not the first.

Jokowi made similar remarks during recent visits to traditional markets in Lubuk Pakam, North Sumatra, and Surabaya, East Java, where he interacted with vendors and assessed market conditions.