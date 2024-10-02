BRIGHTON, Oct 2 — A surgeon at University Hospitals Sussex shocked colleagues by using a Swiss Army penknife to open a patient’s chest during an emergency surgery at Royal Sussex Hospital, Brighton, after being unable to locate a sterile scalpel.

The BBC reported that the hospital confirmed that the surgeon’s actions were outside normal procedures.

Internal documents revealed that fellow medical staff found his behaviour “questionable,” with many surprised that he could not find a proper scalpel.

The report further stated that Prof Graeme Poston, a clinical negligence expert, condemned the incident, saying, “A penknife is neither sterile nor a proper surgical tool.”

This incident forms part of a broader investigation by Sussex Police into at least 105 cases of alleged medical negligence at the trust, including potential manslaughter charges.

Whistleblowers have alleged that patients were “effectively maimed” and died unnecessarily due to substandard care.

A separate probe revealed that the same surgeon was involved in three low-risk surgeries within two months where all three patients died soon after.

The trust admitted the patients received “poor care” and that one woman could have survived if not for post-operative complications.

The daughter of the deceased woman, who preferred not to be identified, voiced frustration over the lack of a clear explanation for her mother’s death.

The hospital, which faced accusations of fostering a “culture of fear,” said it had launched investigations and implemented changes to improve safety.

These measures include better communication with patients, enhanced end-of-life care, and improved processes for transferring care between sites.

University Hospitals Sussex’s chief executive, Dr George Findlay, acknowledged the challenges faced by the trust, stating,

“If we ever fall short of the standards people expect, we take swift action to make improvements.”

He also expressed his sympathies to the affected families.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is monitoring the situation closely, while Sussex Police continues its investigation into the trust’s handling of multiple deaths and medical negligence cases.