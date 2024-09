BEIRUT, Sept 30 — Hezbollah’s deputy chief will make an address at noon (0900 GMT on 5pm Malaysian time) Monday, the Lebanese group’s Al-Manar television channel announced, the first such speech since an Israeli strike killed leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“Watch the speech of his eminence Hezbollah deputy secretary-general Sheikh Naim Qassem at 12pm Beirut time,” Al-Manar announced.

Details of Nasrallah’s funeral have not yet been officially announced. — AFP