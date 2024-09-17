MUMBAI, Sept 17 — India is preparing to restart direct passenger flights to China after a four-year break, a move signalling improved relations between the two nations.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the development comes as tensions at the border ease and industry leaders push for greater economic collaboration.

Flights between the countries were halted in 2020 due to the pandemic and have not resumed despite both India and China lifting their Covid-19 travel restrictions.

According to the report India’s Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu recently met with Chinese aviation authorities at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in Delhi.

He later mentioned on social media platform X that the talks aimed to “promote the early resumption of scheduled passenger flights.”

SCMP said aviation experts have called for the restoration of direct flights to both Beijing and other Chinese provinces.

“There is so much lost trade between the two countries,” Mark D Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting was quoted saying.

He highlighted that resuming flights would benefit both nations’ economies, as they are part of the BRICS bloc and key emerging markets.

The Indian tourism sector is cautiously optimistic, though no firm date for flight resumption has been set. Subhash Goyal, chairman of the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s aviation and tourism committee was reported saying that direct flights would reduce the need for passengers to transit via other countries.

Before the suspension, flights between India and China were near full capacity, with Chinese airlines operating a significant number.

A Reuters report highlighted that in December 2019, China scheduled 371 flights between the two nations, compared to 168 from Indian carriers.

Economic cooperation between the two nations appears to be gaining momentum, with India’s recent economic survey pointing to potential benefits from increased Chinese investment, including the enhancement of local manufacturing capabilities.

Both sides have pledged to continue de-escalating tensions at their shared Himalayan border.