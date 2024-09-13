LONDON, Sept 13 — The Jesus Fellowship Church’s redress scheme has uncovered 539 alleged abusers, with one in six children believed to have been sexually abused within the now-defunct religious group, BBC reported.

The group disbanded in 2019 had recruited thousands to live in tightly-knit, puritanical communities across Northamptonshire, London, and the Midlands.

According to its final report, the Jesus Fellowship Community Trust (JFCT), responsible for winding up the church’s affairs, apologised for the “severely detrimental impact” on victims’ lives.

BBC reported that 601 individuals applied for damages, with £7.7 million distributed through the redress scheme. However, the trust acknowledged that the true number of victims could be much higher. Of the 539 alleged perpetrators, the trust accepted responsibility for 264, with 61 per cent being former leaders.

Northamptonshire Police, which has been involved in the process, said no new offences had been identified but suspects flagged through the scheme would be further investigated.

“Suspects highlighted by the process will be looked into using police systems and appropriate action will be taken,” a police spokesperson was quoted saying in the report.

Kathleen Hallisey, a solicitor representing over 100 survivors, told the BBC she was “saddened but unsurprised” by the scale of the abuse. She noted that many abusers have yet to face justice.

“What is particularly concerning is that many have never been brought to justice and are walking freely among us,” she was quoted saying.

Former member Phillipa Barnes, who founded the Jesus Fellowship Survivors Association, described her harrowing experience within the group.

“It’s been a difficult journey with a lot of heartache for many victims who haven’t got the justice, recompense or recognition they really deserved,” she reportedly said.

The Jesus Fellowship was founded in 1969 by Baptist preacher Noel Stanton, who has been accused of numerous sexual assaults.

BBC reported that church members were required to work for church-run businesses and evangelise in city centres, while services led by Stanton involved public confessions and exorcisms.

After the group disbanded, the JFCT began liquidating a property portfolio valued at £50 million. The trust admitted to failing to report abuse to the authorities and said it actively discouraged victims from seeking outside help.

The trust is also planning additional payments to former members, but civil claims have delayed the process.