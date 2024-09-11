Harris contraster her forward-looking approach with Trump’s alleged use of a “tired playbook” of lies and grievances.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept 11 — Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump met today for their first and perhaps only debate, a square-off that could have a significant impact on the Nov. 5 election as polls show a tight race.

Here are takeaways from the debate:

Handshake

Heading into the debate, there was a question as to how Harris and Trump, who have never met, would greet each other.

Harris settled the issue, definitively. She walked over to Trump at his podium, extended her hand and introduced herself as “Kamala Harris.”

It was a disarming way for Harris to approach a man who has spent weeks insulting her race and gender.

After that, the debate quickly settled into an expected groove. Harris swiftly painted herself as a forward-looking candidate. She predicted Trump at the debate would pull from the “same tired playbook.”

“A bunch of lies, grievances and name calling,” Harris said.

Gone to the dogs

Harris made a point to get under Trump’s skin, as her campaign had forecast.

She urged viewers to attend a Trump rally, where she said Trump would say bizarre things such as windmills cause cancer (something he has, in fact, said) and where, she taunted, attendees would leave out of exhaustion and boredom.

Trump, who prides himself on the crowds he draws, was clearly riled.

“My rallies, we have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics,” he said. He accused Harris of busing in attendees to her rallies.

Trump then falsely claimed that immigrants in the country illegally were killing and eating people’s pets in the city of Springfield, Ohio, a conspiracy theory that has circulated on social media and been amplified by Trump’s vice presidential running mate JD Vance.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs! The people that came in, they’re eating the cats!” Trump said. “They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

City officials in Springfield have said those reports are untrue, which the ABC moderators pointed out after Trump’s comments.

“Talk about extreme,” Harris responded, laughing.

Sparring on the economy

In the debate’s opening minutes, Trump and Harris went to battle on one of the issues that is top of mind for voters: the economy. Harris detailed the economic policies she has rolled out in recent weeks, which include a substantial tax credit for small start-ups.

Trump focused his comments on tariffs, saying he would protect the American economy from unfair foreign competition. While both sides got their jabs in, Harris got to speak first on a topic where she trails Trump in terms of voter trust. She appeared to force the former president onto his back foot, and Trump essentially played defense on one of his strongest issues.

“She doesn’t have a plan” Trump said, after Harris’ opening comments. “It’s like Run, Spot, Run.”

Schism on abortion

The two candidates also engaged in a fractious debate about abortion, an issue where polls show Harris has the upper hand.

Trump defended the US Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that ended constitutional protection for abortion and sent the issue back to individual states, arguing, incorrectly, that it was an outcome desired by both Republicans and Democrats. Democrats have long supported a constitutional right to abortion.

“I did a great service in doing it. It took courage to do it,” Trump said.

Trump also contended that some states allow babies to be aborted after birth, a point corrected by ABC News moderator, Linsey Davis.

Harris flashed some outrage at Trump’s assertion that abortion becoming a states-rights issue was a popular result, referring to states that have passed restrictive bans.

“This is what people wanted?” Harris asked. “People being denied care in an emergency room because healthcare providers are being afraid of being hauled off to jail?”

Trump was asked whether he would veto a federal abortion ban if one were passed by Congress. He insisted it would never happen, but refused to answer the question definitively. — Reuters