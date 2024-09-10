MANILA, Sept 10 — Former mayor of Bamban Alice Guo has denied that any Philippine government officials assisted her in fleeing the country last July amid ongoing investigations into her alleged links to criminal activities.

Guo, who is also known as Guo Hua Ping, testified before the Philippine Senate yesterday following her eventual arrest in Indonesia on September 3, Singapore-based The Straits Times reported.

“No Filipino helped me escape,” Guo was quoted as saying despite her journey through Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia while investigations were underway.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr had promised accountability for Guo’s escape, leading to the sacking of immigration chief Norman Tansingco while the hearing was ongoing.

During the hearing, Senator Risa Hontiveros questioned Guo about allegations that she paid 200 million pesos to a government official for her escape, which Guo denied.

Guo claimed that a foreigner arranged her getaway boat rides but refused to provide further details due to alleged threats to her life.

Senator Joel Villanueva challenged Guo’s claims, suggesting she fled not due to threats but to avoid legal consequences.

The Senate has been probing Guo since May for her alleged links to a now-defunct Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) connected to criminal activities.

Guo’s Pogo hub, located on land she partially owned in Tarlac, was reportedly involved in scams and illegal operations.

Questions have arisen about Guo’s true nationality, The Straits Times reported, with suspicions that she may be a Chinese spy despite running for office as a Philippine citizen.

Guo faces arrest warrants for graft and investigations into human trafficking, tax fraud, and laundering 100 million pesos in criminal proceeds.

The controversy surrounding Guo has intensified amid growing tensions between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea.

Political observers note that accusations against Guo have fueled anti-Chinese sentiment, leading to Marcos’s ban on Pogos in July.

Guo had previously given evasive answers at Senate hearings and was arrested on July 13 after failing to appear at subsequent sessions.

At yesterday’s hearing, Philippine senators were frustrated by Guo’s repetitive and vague responses regarding her escape with her siblings, the Singapore newspaper reported.

Guo described a complex escape involving yachts and boats from Manila to first Malaysia, then Singapore, and finally Indonesia.

Filipino outrage grew when government officials escorting Guo during her deportation were seen taking selfies with her, which went viral.

Guo mentioned receiving five death threats since June but provided no specific details, leading to scepticism from senators.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada challenged Guo’s reluctance to provide full answers, accusing her of avoiding the truth.

Senator Win Gatchalian questioned Guo’s claim of no government aid in her escape, suggesting the need for further investigation.

Political analyst Michael Yusingco advised the Senate to focus on systemic law enforcement issues rather than seeking to prove guilt.



