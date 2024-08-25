CAIRO, Aug 25 — Jordan’s flag carrier Royal Jordanian suspended flights to Beirut today “due to the current situation”, the state news agency reported without giving an exact time frame for the suspension.

Officials told Reuters there was no disruption to Jordanian airspace.

Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement launched hundreds of rockets and drones against Israel early on Sunday in retaliation for the assassination of its senior commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut on July 30.

The Israeli military said its jets hit targets in Lebanon shortly before the military assessed Hezbollah was preparing to launch the attacks.

The latest escalation between Israel and Hezbollah comes amid regional fears of a wider response by Iran and its regional proxies to the assassination of Palestinian Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. — Reuters