LONDON, Aug 2 — Police forces across the United Kingdom are being urged to enhance patrols outside mosques and asylum seeker accommodations in response to plans for at least 19 far-right rallies in the coming days.

These demonstrations follow violent protests that erupted from Southport to London, Hartlepool, Manchester, and Aldershot after a stabbing at a children’s holiday club on Monday.

According to UK national daily The Guardian, community leaders expressed growing fears of further unrest after mosques and asylum seeker accommodations were targeted by aggressive crowds.

The riots were fuelled by widespread misinformation online regarding the identity and motives of the suspect in the Southport murders, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, whose identity was disclosed by a judge to curb disinformation.

Rudakubana, a Cardiff-born teenager of Rwandan descent, is accused of murdering three young girls and attempting to murder ten others.

Despite baseless online rumours, there is no information about his religious beliefs or motivations.

These rumours incited attacks on mosques in Southport and Hartlepool, while demonstrators targeted asylum seeker accommodations in Manchester and Aldershot, brandishing placards with anti-immigrant slogans. In London, protesters threw flares and chanted nationalist slogans.

Police officers stand guard outside the Southport Islamic Society Mosque in Southport, northwest England, July 31, 2024. — AFP pic

Mosque Security, a firm advising on faith-based protection, reported over 100 inquiries for assistance and a surge in downloads of their online security recommendations.

Director Shaukat Warraich attributed this to the “false anti-Muslim narrative” following the Southport murders. Anecdotal reports also indicated that mosques were cancelling events due to security concerns.

In its report, The Guardian said it has identified plans for at least 19 far-right rallies across the UK, with many using slogans such as “enough is enough” and “protect our kids.”

Over 110 people were arrested after clashes with police during a protest outside Downing Street. Counter-demonstrations are expected in Manchester and Liverpool, amid fears of emboldened anti-immigration groups.

Tell Mama, an organisation monitoring Islamophobia, called for increased police protection for mosques.

Director Iman Atta called for police to enhance patrols around mosques and asylum seeker accommodations, urging communities to stay calm and vigilant. Atta highlighted the role of online organisation in spreading hate and misinformation.

“We absolutely need to see the police organise and step up their patrols around mosques and asylum seeker accommodation. It would be good to see neighbourhood teams change their patrol times to provide additional reassurance to the communities.

“Last week has demonstrated how the far right can organise online and promote hate and misinformation towards Muslim communities, refugees and asylum seekers. We ask communities to keep calm, look out for each other and to remain vigilant,” she was quoted as saying.

Nahella Ashraf of Stand Up to Racism Manchester supported the call for more police patrols but stressed that this would not address the root causes of the unrest.

She linked the riots to pre-election rhetoric and the ongoing cost of living crisis, criticising the political climate that has fostered such tensions.