CARACAS, July 30 — Protests erupted in parts of Caracas yesterday against the re-election victory claimed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but disputed by the opposition and questioned internationally, AFP journalists observed.

After an inordinately quiet morning in the capital, with people saying they were still in shock, protesters started flooding the streets of several neighbourhoods around lunchtime, while Maduro’s disputed victory was being certified by the loyalist CNE electoral authority.

Dozens soon turned to hundreds as more and more joined demonstrations despite rain and police being deployed in large numbers.

In one neighbourhood, Petare, residents chanted: “It’s going to fall, it’s going to fall, this government is going to fall!”

“Freedom, freedom!” shouted others, burning Maduro campaign banners.

“We closed our businesses to join the protest. We were disappointed. This (result) does not reflect reality. We voted against Nicolas,” 21-year-old Carolina Rojas told AFP.

“We came out because there was fraud,” added David, 40, who did not want to give his surname.

“They are calling the army but... we must protest,” he said.

In the morning, residents were heard banging pots and pans in a show of dissatisfaction.

Elections were held Sunday amid widespread fears of fraud and a campaign tainted by accusations of political intimidation.

Pollsters had predicted a resounding victory for the opposition, despite institutions loyal to the regime barring its wildly popular leader Maria Corina Machado from running.

The CNE electoral council, loyal to Maduro, said he had won 51.2 percent of votes cast compared to 44.2 percent for Machado’s proxy candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

The opposition has cried foul and several Western and Latin American nations have called for an audit of the vote.

Maduro had warned of a “bloodbath” if he lost Sunday’s election. — AFP